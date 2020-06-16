Mandeville guitar teacher facing child porn charges

The sheriff's office said in a statement that one of Bush's out-of-state family members contacted them in March because they thought he might be "grooming" students.

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville guitar teacher was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges after deputies said a family member's call about him allegedly "grooming" underaged students led to them finding child porn on his laptop.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Michael Bush Sr. on three counts of child porn as well as possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The sheriff's office said in a statement that one of Bush's out-of-state family members contacted them in March because they were concerned he might be "grooming" some of his students.

Grooming is when a pedophile builds an emotional connection with a child to lower their inhibitions around the adult, in order to sexually abuse the child.

The family member reportedly told deputies that they had found images of child pornography on Bush's laptop 20 years ago.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Bush's Mandeville house on May 29, and recovered several electronic devices, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies said they found three child porn images on the laptop.

On June 16, Bush was arrested and booked at the St. Tammany Parish Jail.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about this case to contact STPSO Det.Varnado at (985) 726-7842.

