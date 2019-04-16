MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville-area man accused of beating and stabbing a neighborhood dog is facing animal cruelty charges.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Matthew Forstall, 29, on April 14, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies reportedly learned that a young boy, a relative of Forstall, was selling candy in the neighborhood when a small dog, restrained on a porch, bit him as he approached, causing a minor injury.

After being bitten, the boy told Forstall, sheriff's officials said. The man allegedly went to the residence to beat and stab the dog with a fishing gaff, causing serious injuries to the animal.

Forstall was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail Sunday evening on one count of aggravated cruelty to animals.