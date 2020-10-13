x
Mandeville man jailed for the two time beating of girlfriend, according to police

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mandeville man accused of domestic violence, is now in custody for the beating of his girlfriend, police say.

Mandeville Police Department arrested Daniel Hale Williamson, Monday morning for the alleged two time beating of his girlfriend.

Officers said they received a call just before 3 a.m. of a disturbance involving Williamson.

When police arrived he had left the location.

MPD said his girlfriend told officers that he had strangled and punched her and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police said three hours later they returned to the address for a second call of a domestic disturbance where they said Williamson went back to the home and beat his girlfriend again. 

Responding officers said a possibly armed Williamson ran into the woods near the apartment complex and a perimeter was set up. 

Mandeville Elementary, which was near the scene, was placed on lockdown briefly.  

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office brought in a K-9 unit who found Williamson located in the wooded area.

Police said Williamson was jailed and booked into St. Tammany Parish on two counts of domestic violence and one count of resisting arrest.     

