Mandina's worker killed in shooting remembered by community members

NEW ORLEANS — Community members honored Hilbert Walker III, the young man who was shot and killed while working his shift at Mandina's.

Friends and family of Hilbert Walker III gathered at Harrell Playground to remember the 23-year-old.

Walker's former coach Richard Elehage told Eyewitness News, "He was a little bitty kid with a big big heart."

Coach Stirling Jones remembered Walker all the way back from when he was 7-years-old. Back then Jones coached Walker in football.

"He has the leadership ability as he became that teenager, saw it in him very respectful, he would never walk by you without saying, what's up coach, how ya doing, is there anything you need us to do?", said Coach Jones.

Walker was shot and killed while serving tables at Mandina's, where he worked. The shooter, Kyron Fazande has been arrested and booked with second degree murder, attempted second degree murder and aggravated battery. Investigators said this was a targeted shooting but have not released a motive as of Wednesday.

"It's another African American taken away from the community and he was doing great things," said Coach Jones.

His former coaches say they're tired of losing children in their community to gun violence.

"It's sickening, and I am tired of it," Coach Derrick Henderson said.

Coach Jones said, "We have to be as a community be able to take kids in and lead kids by example."

Walker's loved ones keeping him in their hearts, as blue and gold balloons filled the sky.

Tonight the community remembers Hilbert Walker III who was shot and killed while working his shift at Mandina’s @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/oWiohWy2R1 — Eleanor Tabone (@EleanorTabone) May 10, 2023