NEW ORLEANS – Three United States Marines and a Tulane University student accused in a gang rape in April are due in court Wednesday.

Alexander Davenport, Antonio Landrum and Jared Anderson, three Algiers-based Marines and Matthew Farrell were arrested in connection with the crime. The alleged assault happened in the early morning on April 15 at a female student's apartment in the 6100 block of South Claiborne Avenue. The student and her friend reported they met one of the Marines, Landrum, at an Uptown bar on Broadway.

According to arrest warrant paperwork, the women admitted being highly intoxicated, a fact supported by surveillance video retrieved by detectives from the bar.

The report states that Landrum summoned an Uber and brought the women back to the student’s apartment. Landrum gave a statement to detectives five days after the alleged rape.

He admitted having sex with the women, but was under the impression that it was consensual, the report said. While one of the alleged victims told detectives that the encounter began as consensual, the other flatly refuted Landrum’s claim, stating that she asked him to stop but “he continually vaginally penetrated her” as she tried to “shove him away.”

A short time later, Landrum told detectives he called his friends to pick him up, “yet they entered the residence.” The women remember things differently, stating that Landrum invited three other men inside without their permission.

That’s when an already bad situation took a turn for the worse, according to the women.

One of the women said that as she “began to black out, she vaguely remembered a few other males entering the bedroom and violently vaginally and orally penetrating her.”

Farrell and Davenport were booked on two counts of first-degree rape. Anderson was booked on a single count of first-degree rape. Landrum was booked with third-degree rape.

Reporting from WWL-TV's Danny Monteverde and New Orleans Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this report.

