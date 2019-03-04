MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man responsible for two shootings that left one man dead, another critical and a third with minor injuries has been arrested.

The incidents both occurred in Marrero between Saturday, March 30 and Monday, April 1.

Alonzo Ford faces several counts in the two shootings including second-degree murder, being a felon in possession of a weapon and obstructing justice.

According to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jason Rivarde, Ford, 43, got into an argument with a 55-year-old man in the 6300 block of Acre Road on Monday and shot him in the head. The man was rushed to the hospital and died on Monday. Ford was arrested shortly after.

Ford was also accused of a prior shooting of two men in the 6200 block of 2nd Avenue on Saturday, March 30 around 2:40 a.m.

Rivarde said that in that incident, Ford is also accused of arguing with the victims before shooting one of them, a 50-year-old man, in the head. That victim is said to be in critical condition.

Another person suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.

Anyone with information on either one of these shootings is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.