MARRERO, La. — One person is in custody and another is wanted after four people were shot inside a Marrero home late Wednesday.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sorbonne Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found four people inside the home with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man and a 7-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man and juvenile boy were taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe an argument inside the home between two men led to the shooting. Those two men were identified as suspects and 23-year-old Everette Campbell was arrested overnight. The sheriff's office said 22-year-old Malik McGinnis is wanted for two counts first-degree murder, 2 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about the shooting or McGinnis's whereabouts is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

