Marrero shooting involving a JPSO deputy

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office is investigating a shooting in Marrero where a deputy was said to involved.
At the moment details are limited and it is unknown the extent of the shooting.
A press release of the incident was sent to WWLTV newsroom at around 10:35 p.m.
More information will be released in a press conference held by the Sheriff's office.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
