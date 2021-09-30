Marrero shooting involving a JPSO deputy

At the moment it is unknown the extent of the shooting.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office is investigating a shooting in Marrero where a deputy was said to involved.

A press release of the incident was sent to WWLTV newsroom at around 10:35 p.m.

More information will be released in a press conference held by the Sheriff's office.

