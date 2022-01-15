Marrero shooting left man dead Saturday, JPSO

A suspect or motive is not known at the moment and no further information is available.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Marrero Saturday afternoon.

According to deputies, a call came in at 3:30 of a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Cohen St. Upon arrival JPSO said a man was found outside of the house suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A suspect or motive is not known at the moment and there is no further information available.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

