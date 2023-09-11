Man sentenced to 40 years for killing elderly tourist in St. Charles Avenue hotel

Defendant Martin Hurtado received a 40-year sentence on Monday after he pled guilty to manslaughter in the December 2022 death of 73-year-old tourist David Sorenson.

NEW ORLEANS — Defendant Martin Hurtado received a 40-year sentence on Monday after he pled guilty to manslaughter in the death of 73-year-old tourist David Sorenson, who was killed in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue in Uptown New Orleans on Dec. 1, 2022.

"Every resident and visitor who sets foot in our city should feel safe, welcomed, free from the threat of violence," said Jason Williams, Orleans Parish District Attorney. "We demanded accountability for Mr. Sorenson and his family, and our prosecutors, with the help of NOPD, worked tirelessly to secure a conviction. This resolution not only resulted in a substantial 40-year prison sentence, it removed the risk of an extremely emotional and stressful trial process for the family of Mr. Sorenson."

According to the New Orleans Police Department, Hurtado was found hiding in the victim's bathroom after forcing his way into Sorenson's hotel room and fatally killing him.

Hurtado reportedly pulled the hotel fire alarm to simulate an emergency in order to trick guests into opening their doors.

"Let this conviction send a resounding message to our community that we will not tolerate the senseless loss of life and that we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all who visit and reside in our beloved city," Williams said.

Sorenson was from Missouri and visiting New Orleans with his family.