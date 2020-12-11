Masked gun-toting suspects beat victim, steal car from his driveway

NEW ORLEANS — Three armed and masked suspects were caught on surveillance video threatening a man in his driveway before beating him and stealing his vehicle Wednesday in New Orleans East.
The crime occurred around 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Willowbrook Drive.
The NOPD said the three suspects, seen all wearing masks and pointing guns at the victim, demanded his keys. Police said the victim refused and he was hit several times with the handguns and forced to surrender his keys.
The suspects then jumped into the man's vehicle and fled.
The victim was said to have multiple contusions and a laceration to his head.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.