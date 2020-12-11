Masked gun-toting suspects beat victim, steal car from his driveway

Police said the man refused to give up his keys and the suspects beat him with their guns, got the keys and drove off.

NEW ORLEANS — Three armed and masked suspects were caught on surveillance video threatening a man in his driveway before beating him and stealing his vehicle Wednesday in New Orleans East.

The crime occurred around 4 p.m. in the 13000 block of Willowbrook Drive.

The NOPD said the three suspects, seen all wearing masks and pointing guns at the victim, demanded his keys. Police said the victim refused and he was hit several times with the handguns and forced to surrender his keys.

The suspects then jumped into the man's vehicle and fled.

The victim was said to have multiple contusions and a laceration to his head.