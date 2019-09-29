NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot and wounded in what appears to be a targeted attack by a group wearing masks and gloves in New Orleans East early Sunday, police say.

New Orleans police officers responded to the 7600 block of Ann Marie Court, in the east of the Little Woods area, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds there.

The victims told police they were sitting in a vehicle on the street when they saw a group of unknown masked men with guns appear from a nearby backyard and then unload at them before fleeing the scene.

The first victim, a 22-year-old, was shot but managed to get out of the vehicle and run, officials said. The second victim, 20, was shot multiple times and severely injured. He was rushed to University Hospital via ambulance, where his condition was not listed Sunday afternoon.

No other details, including a potential motive for the attack, were immediately available. NOPD officials said they were investigating the incident as a aggravated battery by shooting.

Anyone with information on this attack should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

