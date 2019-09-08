NEW ORLEANS — Surveillance cameras captured an armed robbery at a Bayou St. John gas station.

The video shows two masked men walking into the gas station while one of them points a gun at the cashier, leans over the counter and demands all the money in the cash register.

The second gunman stood by the door to keep customers from leaving.

Police reports said the attendant complied with the masked man, giving him all the bills in the register, but the video shows the robber gesturing for more.

WWLTV

Surveillance shows him aiming the pistol at the cashier's head before the cashier puts his hands together, turning his face away.

The masked men left the store with cash and pistols in hand. They were last seen fleeing towards Saint Peters Street.

NOPD reports it happened around 5:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of Orleans Avenue.

The incident lasted 26 seconds. No one was physically hurt.

NOPD officials ask that you call 504.658.6010 if you have any information to help detectives locate the gunman and his accomplice, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.