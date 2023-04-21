17-year-old McMain senior one of 5 killed overnight in New Orleans

Five people, including two teenagers, were killed in separate shootings across New Orleans on Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A 17-year-old student just weeks from graduating from Eleanor McCMain Secondary School was one of five people killed in separate shootings in New Orleans on Thursday night.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that Zerrick Lebeau Jr. was fatally shot just before 7 p.m. on a sidewalk outside of an Anytime Fitness in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

New Orleans police have not released any additional details about the shooting, only confirming the victim's age.

On Friday, InspireNOLA Charter Schools issued a statement confirming that a McMain student was killed due to gun violence, though the statement did not include Lebeau's name.

"Yesterday, our Eleanor McMain and InspireNOLA family lost a senior scholar to gun violence in our New Orleans community who was scheduled to graduate in 12 school days. We as a family, are tired of this senseless violence that plagues our youth. We must all work together to bring solutions to the problem of violence. Our students, staff members, and parents are hurting today and we ask for your prayers.

"InspireNOLA continues our commitment to working with our students and families through the grieving process and we have mental health professionals in place to support the students at McMain.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of our recent scholar lost and all the families touched by violence in our communities."

Five people were killed in separate shootings across New Orleans on Thursday night. The shooting that killed Lebeau was the first fatal shooting reported around 7 p.m. An hour later, two men were shot in the Lower Ninth Ward and both later died. A second teenager was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Lawrence Road in New Orleans East. And lastly, one person died and two others were wounded in a shooting near Louisa and North Robertson streets.

NOPD Superintendent Michelle Woodfork issued a statement on Friday addressing the violent night.

“Last night, within a five-hour span, there were four shootings in our city, leaving five dead and families that are a part of our community grieving. Two of the victims were juveniles. These senseless acts of violence are disheartening and will not be tolerated, Woodfork said. "They threaten our public safety and affect everyone in our community, including our officers responding to and investigating these crimes. NOPD Homicide detectives are working aggressively to identify the persons responsible for these offenses and to establish motives.

“We are asking the community to join us in this effort by providing any information that can assist in the quick apprehension of the individuals responsible.”

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.