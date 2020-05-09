Memorial for slain Mandeville Capt. Liberto vandalized

"Some evil, hate-filled individuals thought it better to desecrate the site."

MANDEVILLE, La. — A memorial for Mandeville Police Capt. Vincent Liberto was found vandalized, according to the police department.

In a Facebook post, the Mandeville Police Department said officers were planning to clean up tattered flags along the road and replace them with a small, permanent memorial to honor the anniversary of his death.

"However, some evil, hate-filled individuals thought it better to desecrate the site," the post reads.

While not explicitly referencing the current tension between police departments and the communities they patrol, the post said the vandalism wasn't a true reflection of the community's attitude.

"This act represents the .0001% of our population who has bought into this 'cop hate' agenda," the post reads. "It does not define our community, the Mandeville Police Department, or the Liberto family!"



Police are asking anybody with information about the vandalism to come forward by calling (985) 626-9711.

Liberto, a law enforcement veteran of nearly 30 years, was shot to death on Sept. 20, 2019 while pursuing a suspect near Highway 22. After his death, the first in more than 50 years for the department, the Mandeville community rallied together in support of the fallen officer.

