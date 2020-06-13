2 men shot Saturday hours after fatal shooting on the same street

Two men were transported to the hospital by private vehicles with apparent gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were shot in New Orleans East Saturday morning, NOPD officials said.

The shooting was first reported on Hayne Boulevard but police later corrected that to the 8000 block of Downman Street.

Two men were transported to the hospital by private vehicles with apparent gunshot wounds.

NOPD gave no update Saturday morning about the condition of either man.

This is the second shooting on Downman Street Saturday.

A fatal shooting in the 7100 block of Downman was reported just after midnight, police said.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.