Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two men who stole power tools from a Marrero hardware store on three separate days.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the suspects stole $15,000 in power tools on three different days by loading the tools into shopping carts and leaving the store.

Investigators say one man was by himself when he stole tools on Oct. 10 but fled with someone else in a gray sedan believed to be a Honda Accord. The next day, the same man returned with another person and stole a cart full of power tools.

Tuesday, JPSO said the same two men returned to the store and stole another cart full of power tools.

Detectives released images of the two suspects Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JPSO detective Ray Gorman at 504-875-3334.

