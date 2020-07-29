Thief cuts off valve from pipes, cutting off water to Metairie businesses

The stolen parts are made of copper and according to the property manager, they may sell for $100, but it is costing him around $2,000 to replace it.

METAIRIE, La. — Surveillance video from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office shows someone damaging property that has affected water service at businesses.

Deputies are investigating a string of these thefts after several Metairie businesses were left without water Wednesday morning.

"We'll be back in business tomorrow, but we lost an entire day of business," said Jefferson Parish Council At Large, Scott Walker who owner of Shipley Do-Nuts in Metairie.

Shipley Do-Nuts could not open Wednesday after realizing their water wasn't working.

"I got a call at 4 this morning from one of my employees saying we don't have water, I said what do you mean we don't have water," Walker said.

According to Walker and other business owners, overnight someone cut off what's called the "backflow preventer" from the pipes that's used to protect water from contamination.

"It probably ends up at a local pawn shop," Walker said.

The stolen parts are made of copper and according to the property manager, they may sell for $100, but it is costing him around $2,000 to replace it.

"I think this is a warning and eye opener to all business owners in Jefferson Parish and elsewhere to secure your outdoor property especially if copper is involved," Walker said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of thefts like this that have damaged at least four businesses at three locations over the last three nights in Metairie.

JPSO sent out video that shows someone using a cordless saw to damage property on N. Hullen St. As water began spewing from the pipes, they drove away.

The system on Metairie Road was replaced with water back on by 11 a.m. so Fat Boy's Pizza was able to open fo the day and Shipley can open doors for business Thursday.