METAIRIE -- A Metairie convenience store clerk was shot during an armed robbery early Saturday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the robbery took place around 2:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Clearview Parkway.

The armed suspect demanded money from the clerk, who initially complied, but then attempted to disarm the robber. The armed robber then shot the clerk and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the clerk is in stable condition at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

There is no information on the armed robber currently available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

