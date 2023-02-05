Man dead, woman wounded in Metairie double shooting JPSO reports

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about gunshots in the 3600 block of Lausat Street not far from Airline Drive.

Example video title will go here for this video

METAIRIE, La. — A man is dead, and a woman is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in Metairie.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call about gunshots in the 3600 block of Lausat Street not far from Airline Drive.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the male victim shot dead inside a vehicle and a female victim with at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound outside the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says the investigation indicates the female victim was inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. She was taken to the hospital by EMS. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-354-5300 or call Crimestoppers.