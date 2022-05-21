x
Metairie man killed in Gonzales shooting; LaPlace teen in stable condition

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. outside a Gonzales Waffle House.
GONZALES, La. — Three people were shot outside a Gonzales Waffle House shortly after midnight Saturday morning, claiming the life of a 19-year-old Metairie man.

WBRZ is reporting that the victims were shot in a feud between a person and a shooter outside the Waffle House on Hwy. 30.

19-yar-old Willie Bridges of Metairie was killed.

There are two surviving victims, both of whom are juveniles and one of which is from LaPlace who's in stable condition. The other is in critical condition.

The shooter fled the scene and has not been identified or caught.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

