METAIRIE, La. — The man shot and killed while giving a test drive to two men he thought wanted to buy his car has been identified as David Mancia Perza.

Perza, 43, has three children, according to his family.

Two suspects, Herman Raney and La'Shon Brown, were arrested after deputies tracked Perza’s vehicle to an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, Perza’s wife reported him missing Sunday night after he went to the 5800 block of Airline Drive to sell his vehicle, but did not return or answer her calls afterwards.

The JPSO opened an investigation and by Monday morning had located his car at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge, near Tigerland, where they arrested Raney and Brown.

According to JPSO, both men admitted to meeting with Perza to buy his car, but both blamed each other for killing him. Perza was shot in the head.

Raney, 22, and Brown, 20, will be charged with first-degree murder and simple kidnapping, according to JPSO. They are currently in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison waiting on transfer to Jefferson Parish.

