Man arrested after setting fires at Walmart and The Home Depot in Metairie

Kenner PD said upon interviewing the 23-year-old Samir Hernandez, he confessed to starting four fires.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was arrested for setting several fires Wednesday morning, according to Kenner Police.

Police say 23-year-old Samir Hernandez set two trash can fires in front of homes near the intersections of Filmore Street and Reverend Richard Wilson Boulevard and Roosevelt Boulevard and Airline Highway.

After setting those fires, Hernandez then went to the Walmart in Metairie, located at 8912 Veterans Boulevard, and set clothes inside the store on fire. The fire was put out quickly, but it caused heavy smoke damage.

Hernandez set one more fire at The Home Depot next to Walmart. That was also put out quickly.

Officers arrested the suspect in the 2700 block of Roosevelt after getting surveillance footage. Kenner PD said, upon interviewing the suspect, he confessed to starting the four fires. Motive has yet to be determined."

Hernandez was charged with two counts of aggravated arson, two counts of aggravated criminal damage, two counts of simple arson, and two counts of simple criminal damage.

Walmart said in a Facebook post, "The nearby store in Kenner 300 West Esplanade is ready to serve you with your shopping needs. The Pharmacy department will also be closed. Please refer to a neighboring Walmart for your RX needs. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. The store team is working diligently to return to normal operations. Thank you so much for your patience!"

No one was injured during any of the fires.