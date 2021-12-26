Christmas shooting near Lafitte Greenway & N Carrolton wounds 2: NOPD

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Carrolton Avenue, near the Lafitte Greenway.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded two women in Mid-City on Christmas, according to a report from the New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division.

First reports to NOPD about the shooting came in around 10:21 p.m. on Christmas, a police spokesperson said.

The two women wounded by gunfire arrived at a hospital without an ambulance, the police spokesperson wrote.

NOPD confirmed reports of the shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.