Missing 11-year-old girl from Baton Rouge believed to be in 'imminent danger'

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana State Police issued a statewide alert after an 11-year-old girl reported missing from Baton Rouge was believed to be in "imminent danger."

Authorities say Angie Cerrato, 11, was last seen on home security cameras leaving her home around 3:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Fuller Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Cerrato is described as being a 4-foot-11-inch tall Hispanic girl weighing about 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Troopers say she was wearing a light-colored long-sleeved t-shirt and blue jeans when she left the home.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Angie Cerrato subject should immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or call 911.

LSP issued a Level II Endangered / Missing Child Advisory on behalf of EBRSO.