Missing 2-year-old Louisiana boy believed to be in 'imminent danger'

Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth was reported missing from his home on Maglone Lane in Slaughter, La.

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. — Authorities say a missing 2-year-old Louisiana boy who was last seen Sunday is believed to be "in imminent danger."

Louisiana State Police say Carson Jeffery Hollingsworth was reported missing from his home on Maglone Lane in Slaughter, La. The child was last seen with his father Orin Hollingsworth on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Troopers issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Alert on behalf of the East Feliciana Sheriff's Office on Monday.

The child is described as being a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is between 24 and 30 inches tall and weighs about 24 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with the words "Chilling with my Cousins" and a white and purple Luvs branded diaper. He was not wearing socks or shoes when he was last seen.

The LSP said the child suffers from a medical condition and requires daily medication.

Troopers say Orin Hollingsworth is wanted for questioning in the child's disappearance. He is described as a 35-year-old white man with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard. He is about 6'1" tall and weighs about 220 pounds. He was possibly driving a 2003 white Chevrolet Tahoe with Louisiana license plate 860EIT.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Carson Hollingsworth should immediately contact the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office at 225-683-5459 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.