Missing 3-year-old possibly taken by father, NOPD reports

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.
According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr.
Police said the child was last seen on April 20 just after 4 p.m. by a relative who said his non-custodial father, Johnson Jr., took the child in violation of a temporary restraining order.
Damon Johnson III was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of a train on it, rust-colored pants and black shoes, according to NOPD.
NOPD believes the child may still be with Johnson Jr., who is wanted on charges of:
- Criminal damage to property
- Simple assault
- Violation of protective order
Anyone with information on the location of the two is asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.