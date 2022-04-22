x
Crime

Missing 3-year-old possibly taken by father, NOPD reports

According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr.
Damon Johnson III

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.

According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr.

Police said the child was last seen on April 20 just after 4 p.m. by a relative who said his non-custodial father, Johnson Jr., took the child in violation of a temporary restraining order.

Damon Johnson III was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of a train on it, rust-colored pants and black shoes, according to NOPD.

Damon Johnson Jr.

NOPD believes the child may still be with Johnson Jr., who is wanted on charges of:

  • Criminal damage to property
  • Simple assault
  • Violation of protective order

Anyone with information on the location of the two is asked to call NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP. 

