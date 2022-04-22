Missing 3-year-old possibly taken by father, NOPD reports

According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old boy missing since Wednesday.

According to police, they are searching for Damon Johnson III and 25-year-old Damon Johnson Jr.

Police said the child was last seen on April 20 just after 4 p.m. by a relative who said his non-custodial father, Johnson Jr., took the child in violation of a temporary restraining order.

Damon Johnson III was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a picture of a train on it, rust-colored pants and black shoes, according to NOPD.

NOPD believes the child may still be with Johnson Jr., who is wanted on charges of:

Criminal damage to property

Simple assault

Violation of protective order