NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Police say two children taken from the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety Tuesday have been found safe in Bienville Parish.

Arizona authorities issued an Amber Alert after 2-year-old Blaze Kirkley and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley were allegedly taken by their parents from state custody. It was believed that the couple was traveling to Louisiana or Mississippi in a 2008 Dodge pickup truck.

Louisiana troopers spotted the pickup on Interstate 20 in North Louisiana around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The two children were found safe and 34-year-old Jerry J. Kirkley and 34-year-old Melissa J. Gladden were taken into custody.

