Missing girl From LaPlace found in Nashville months later

The investigation into her case continues. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.

NEW ORLEANS — Monday, 13-year-old Ana Rodriguez from LaPlace was found in Nashville, Tennesse.

The news comes months after she was last seen, on June 20. Three months later, she was found during a search by the FBI, U.S. Marshal's Service, and the Nashville Police Department, according to a statement by authorities.

No information was given on how Ana got to Nashville or her well-being because her case is still under active investigation. According to the St. John Parish Sherriff's Office, Ana is currently being treated and interviewed.

The sheriff's office and the Nashville Police Department are continuing this investigation, and are asking anyone with information to call either agency or contact crimestoppers.

If you have information, you can call Detective Carolina Pineda of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-3840 or the SJSO TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit info on the SJPSO website here.

