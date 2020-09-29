x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

Missing girl From LaPlace found in Nashville months later

The investigation into her case continues. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
Credit: St. John Sheriffs

NEW ORLEANS — Monday, 13-year-old Ana Rodriguez from LaPlace was found in Nashville, Tennesse. 

The news comes months after she was last seen, on June 20. Three months later, she was found during a search by the FBI, U.S. Marshal's Service, and the Nashville Police Department, according to a statement by authorities. 

No information was given on how Ana got to Nashville or her well-being because her case is still under active investigation. According to the St. John Parish Sherriff's Office, Ana is currently being treated and interviewed. 

The sheriff's office and the Nashville Police Department are continuing this investigation, and are asking anyone with information to call either agency or contact crimestoppers.

If you have information, you can call Detective Carolina Pineda of the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-3840 or the SJSO TIPS line at 985-359-TIPS. Tipsters can also submit info on the SJPSO website here.

RELATED: St. John Parish searching for missing 13-year-old girl

More Stories: 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Sep 14, 2020

 