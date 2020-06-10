Missing Slidell woman found dead on I-12 after hit-and-run

Investigators say Ada Jones had been reported as a missing person hour before the crash.

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say a missing woman died after a car struck her before driving away on Interstate 12 in Slidell late Monday night.

Louisiana State Police say the crash, which claimed the life of 52-year-old Ada Jones, happened around 10:30 p.m. on I-12 westbound east of US Highway 11 near Slidell. Troopers say Jones was discovered on the right shoulder of the interstate with injuries consistent with a vehicle impact. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office.

Investigators say Jones had been reported as a missing person hour before the crash.

State police say the crash remains under investigation, but there was little evidence of the vehicle left behind at the scene. Anyone with information about the crash or can identify the vehicle involved is asked to call LSP Troop L at 985-893-6250.

