Missing Thibodaux man found shot dead in Bayou Lafourche

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office and Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say they recovered the body of a missing Thibodaux man in Assumption Parish.

34-year-old Troymicheal Johnlouis was reported missing on Sunday. Johnlouis was last seen the evening before getting in a car with a woman.

On Monday, the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a possible body in Bayou Lafourche in the Supreme area, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux. At around 8:15 p.m., a body was recovered.

Investigators identified the man as Johnlouis. He had gunshot wounds and several other wounds, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy is being conducted at the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information that may be helpful to investigators is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Bayou Region Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-743-7433, online at CrimeStoppersBR.org, or through the Bayou Tips app on mobile devices. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.