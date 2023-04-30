Teen arrested in deadly Bay St. Louis shooting, 2 teens dead, 4 others injured police report

Police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand as the lone gunman in the shooting. Reports say it happened at a high school house party.

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — A teen from Pass Christian Mississippi faces homicide charges after a shooting in Bay St. Louis kills two teens and injures four other people.

The Bay St. Louis Police Department says officers responded to a call of a shooting at about 12:34 a.m. Sunday at a house in the 1000 block of Old Blue Meadow Road.

“Upon arrival, multiple persons were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and others were transported to area hospitals by private vehicles prior to officers’ arrival. The names of the victims will not be released at this time, but they are between the ages of 15 and 18,” Bat St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a released statement.

The Sun Herald reports the shooting happened during a high school house party.

Police arrested 19-year-old Cameron Everest Brand as the lone gunman in the shooting. Police found him at his home in Pass Christian soon after the shooting.

He was initially charged with six counts of aggravated assault; however, those charges have been upgraded to homicide after an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old died from their gunshot wounds at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Police in Bay St. Louis say four of the six victims were transported via ambulance and Life Flight ambulance to the trauma center in New Orleans and Slidell.