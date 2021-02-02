Mississippi deputy killed responding to disturbance call in Hancock County

Lieutenant Michael Boutte was shot by someone inside the home as he responded to a call.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss — A Hancock County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a disturbance call Monday afternoon.

Lieutenant Michael Boutte was shot by someone inside of the home and a fellow deputy returned fire, striking the suspect.

Boutte and the suspect were taken to the hospital and the lieutenant later died from his injuries.

Boutte was an eight-year law enforcement veteran and a veteran of the United States Air Force. People who knew him said he loved his job and always showed up to work with a smile.

Boutte was awarded a medal for saving a child's life and was credited with spearheading efforts for the local National Night Out Against Crime.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves posted a tweet about Boutte, saying "his fearless service demonstrates his courage and the outpouring of love demonstrates just how great a loss this is."