Mississippi man accused of attempting to strangle 8-year-old in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, La. — A Mississippi man has been booked into St.Tammany Parish Jail on murder counts after the sheriff's office said he tried to strangle a juvenile.

St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Jared Davis, after they boy said that Davis attempted to strangled him at his home in Mandeville, Louisiana.

The incident happened in late August.

The month-long investigation ended in a warrant being issued for Davis’ arrest.

The mother of the juvenile was also arrested at her Mandeville home and booked on charges of Accessory After the Fact on September 25, for aiding and abetting Davis after the alleged crime.

Sheriff Randy Smith released a statement that said, “It is certainly a tragedy anytime a child becomes a victim of domestic violence. Our deputies will continue to work tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice.”

Davis was picked up at a family members house in Stone County, Mississippi, on September 25 and was transferred to St. Tammany Parish Jail September 29.

The juvenile is now in the custody of a family member.