Judge to sentence Daniel Tenner life in prison, for Facebook Marketplace murder

Judge Donald “Chick” Foret of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced Daniel Tenner to a mandatory life sentence for the murder of Morgan Tyrone.

GRETNA, La. — Daniel Tenner, 21, who was convicted last month for killing a Mississippi woman during a phone transaction-turned-fatal shooting, was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Donald “Chick” Foret of the 24th Judicial District Court on Friday, Sept. 15.

On the evening of Apr. 10, 2022, Pascagoula, Miss., resident Morgan Tyrone, 24, was traveling with her 22-year-old partner and their 13-month-old son to the West Bank with the intention of purchasing an iPhone 13 for $300 during an arranged transaction through Facebook Marketplace.

According to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney’s Office, Tenner had deceived Tyrone by using a woman’s Facebook account.

The JPDA stated that following the confusion, Tenner pulled out a pistol and shot Tyrone in the left-rear side of her head once he felt the transaction was being cancelled.

After shooting Tyrone, Tenner reportedly demanded the victim’s partner handover the cash at gunpoint.

After the shooting, Tenner reportedly fled the scene. He was later found and arrested by U.S Marshals Service fugitive task force in Jackson, Miss., on May 17, 2022, after receiving the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office received a tip via Crimestoppers, identifying Tenner as the killer.

A Jefferson Parish jury unanimously found Tenner guilty of first-degree murder in August.

The District Attorney’s Office did not seek the death penalty.