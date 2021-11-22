Mom escapes carjackers who trapped her in Uptown parking space

The New Orleans Police Department reported at least seven carjackings across the city over the weekend.

NEW ORLEANS — A mother waiting to pick up her daughter from Isidore Newman School was reportedly nearly carjacked on Friday.

According to the Hurstville Security District, the attempted carjacking happened around 11 a.m. near the corner of Soniat and Baronne streets. HSD Patrol Supervisor Carl Perilloux said a dark-colored SUV with three men inside tried to block her into a parking space.

Perilloux said that one man got out of the car and tried to open the mother's passenger door handle, but it was locked. The mom then drove off onto the school's property and the men fled the area.

The security district said police officers were able to find fingerprints on the victim's car and obtain surveillance video of the area.

The New Orleans Police Department reported at least seven carjackings across the city over the weekend. Those incidents include:

(Note: The times listed above reflect when the carjackings were reported to the NOPD.)



1800 Soniat Street (11 a.m. Friday): "The suspects approached the victim’s vehicle and pulled door handles. The victim locked the doors and drove off." 5200 N. Claiborne Avenue (12:17 AM Saturday) "The victim was giving a ride to the suspects when the suspects took the keys out of the ignition and got out of the vehicle. The suspects attacked the victim and then fled in the victim’s vehicle." 3000 Elysian Fields Avenue (8:18 PM Saturday) "The victim was pumping gas when she was approached by the suspects. They produced a gun and demanded the victim’s keys. She complied and they fled in her vehicle." 600 Independence Street (8:33 PM Saturday) "The victim was sitting inside her vehicle when she was approached by one of the suspects who demanded she exit the vehicle. She complied. The subjects fled in her car northbound on Independence street." 13400 Dwyer Boulevard (8:54 PM Saturday) The suspects approached the victim. Suspect #1 and the victim got into a physical altercation. The victim dropped his keys, which were picked up by Suspect #2 who fled in the victim’s car. Suspect #1 fled on foot down Dwyer Blvd. 300 Canal Street (6:49 AM Sunday) No additional details 1200 Harmony Street (4:28 PM Sunday) Unknown suspect approached victim's vehicle while she tried to exit it and pulled on door handle. Suspect demanded victim's keys at gunpoint. Victim complied. All suspects fled in victim’s vehicle.

