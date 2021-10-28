Mom's emotional plea to driver alleged drunk driver

"I hope you're reading this somewhere."

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans mother shares her pain and anger on social media five days after her daughter was killed by an alleged drunk driver. In a lengthy Facebook post, Sarah Douglas shared details of that horrific night. She also included a message to the man accused of taking her daughter's life away.

For the first time, we're hearing from the mother of nine-year-old Abigail Douglas. Abigail was in her mom's car last Friday night, near Lapalco Boulevard, when Louisiana State Police say a possibly impaired driver, Wendell Lachney, slammed into them.

"...he hit my stopped van at an estimated 75 miles per hour," Sarah Douglas wrote. "I lost consciousness. Abby lost her life..."

Douglas took to social media Wednesday night, sharing these photos from the scene and writing a message that's now been seen by thousands.

"...he walked to the police car as my daughter was being resuscitated in the middle of the crash site and I screamed, begged, and bartered with God to save my child," Douglas wrote. "Right now we are trembling with anguish, we are raging at the heavens..."

Lachney was arrested that night on charges including Having an Open Container, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and First-Degree Negligent Injury. He was later released on bond.

Two days later, on Sunday, Abigail died. Authorities say that's when a warrant was issued for Lachney's re-arrest, on a charge of Vehicular Homicide.

Louisiana State Police released this statement Thursday:

"The fatal crash involving 9-year-old Abigail Douglas remains under investigation. However, on October 22, 2021, the impaired driver (Wendell Lachney) was arrested and booked with 1st Degree Vehicular Negligent Injuring, Reckless Operation, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and several other violations. Lachney later bonded out from the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. Following the death of Abigail on October 24, 2021, an arrest warrant was signed for Lachney for Vehicular Homicide. Louisiana State Police Detectives located Lachney at a secure medical facility, where he currently remains under medical supervision. There is a hold on Lachney at the facility and upon medical release, Lachney will be booked on the additional charges in Jefferson Parish. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Douglas family.

Every day, Troopers witness the devastating effects impaired driving has on families across our state. We investigate each crash to the fullest extent and bring charges against those who make these deadly decisions while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. We encourage everyone to utilize other means of transportation, taxi, rideshare, etc., if they have ingested any substance that may impair their ability to drive. If you feel different, you drive different."

There's no word on when Lachney will be booked on those additional charges. Douglas in her post pleads to the driver

"...My 4-year-old told us tonight that he doesn't love Abby anymore because she left us," Douglas wrote. "...She didn't choose to leave us; you took her from us ... I hope you're reading this somewhere ... turn yourself in. Do the right thing ... Apologize. Repent. Suffer the consequences of YOUR actions..."