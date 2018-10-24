More accusers have alleged that a Benton Elementary School teacher committed sexual misconduct as Bossier Parish sheriff's detectives continue to investigate.

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington told community members gathered Tuesday evening in Benton High School's gym that more people have come forward with allegations against Aubrey "Perry" Norcross, a 47-year-old physical education teacher and former archery coach at Benton Elementary.

"We've been asking for more information," Whittington said. "More victims have come forward. We're investigating those (allegations)."

About 200 people — parents, grandparents, children, school board members and other community members — gathered to hear from Whittington, Bossier Superintendent Scott Smith, district spokeswoman Sonja Bailes, outside psychologist Grady Bray and representatives of the Gingerbread House, a local children advocacy center.

Just outside the gym, the sound of cheerleaders could be heard at the stadium nearby. Inside, there was silence.

The mood was somber. Bailes got emotional as she opened the meeting. Conversation among audience members picked up only after the meeting was over. Some approached public officials with questions about Norcross and how to talk to their kids. Others talked to friends.

"It is difficult for all of us to process what has happened," Bailes said. "Our hearts ache for those who have suffered from unspeakable and despicable acts."

One of the few remarks to draw an applause from the audience came after Smith called the district a family and referenced a federal lawsuit accusing Bossier of unconstitutionally promoting Christianity.

"Bossier Schools has long been regarded as a family," he said. "Just recently, we were attacked by an outside group concerning our values that you may be well aware of. But our school board chose to fight back and stand up for what is right — stand up for the values that the Bossier Parish school district holds dear."

He added after the applause: "I will not allow one individual's actions to tarnish who we are as a school district and more importantly who we are as a school family."

The accusers are both male and female, Whittington said. It's unclear when the alleged crimes occurred. Norcross has taught at Benton Elementary since 2004. He was first hired to teach at Rusheon Middle School in January 2003, according to the school district.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is still conducting their investigation. It has declined to share details that it says may jeopardize the case.

"It's more than one but less than 10," Whittington said of the number of new accusers. "It takes time searching phones, computers and everything, but we'll probably be bringing additional charges forth later this week."

Norcross currently faces two charges: video voyeurism involving a student and the rape of another student on the school's campus. He's being held at the Bossier Maximum Security Facility on $900,000 bail.

"It's never too late. These crimes right here — the clock doesn't run out," Whittington said of reporting sexual misconduct or abuse. "There is no statute of limitations."

If a child tells you about abuse

Representatives of the Gingerbread House, a Bossier/Caddo children's advocacy center, offered these tips during Tuesday's meeting:

Be as calm as possible with children.

Remind the child that it is not his or her fault.

Don't ask a child why he or she did not tell sooner.

Don't criticize the abuser or say bad things will happen to the abuser.

Don't ask a lot of questions and don't let other family or friends ask the child about it.

Report the information you have.

