NEW ORLEANS -- After a shocking report from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office that more that hundreds of priests sexually abused more than a thousand children over the decades in that state, more victims of sexual abuse are coming forward in Louisiana.

Since the investigation went public in the news, the New Orleans Family Justice Center says it has had an increase in calls to their survivors hotline from people who say they were victims in the past – both by catholic clergy and by others.

They said the same thing happened when the Me Too Movement brought light to sexual abuse in the entertainment industry.

“We’ve had people who say, you know, I think I went through this 20 years ago,” Mary Claire Landry, Executive Director for the New Orleans Family Justice Center said. “We’ve had people call from out of state where they may have been visiting in New Orleans and a rape occurred.”

The Pennsylvania Attorney General said he has evidence that more than 400 priests were sexual predators, but can only charge two of them.

“In part because our statute of limitations is so short, but because of this sophisticated cover up,” Joe Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General, said. “There should be no statute of limitations when it comes to the sexual abuse of a child.”

Here in Louisiana, those laws are tougher.

“Over the last four years, I think we’ve changed like 90 statutes in terms of strengthening them, giving victims more support,” Landry said.

The New Orleans Family Justice Center teamed up with the United Way and Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault to take the issue to the legislature. Now, when there’s an aggravated rape that involved penetration of a child or teenager 17-and-younger, there is no statute of limitations in Louisiana.

There is a 30-year statute of limitations for other types of sexual battery and molestation, but that can be lifted if DNA evidence comes to light.

“It all varies across the country, but we feel like we have a good strong law,” Landry said.

In Pennsylvania, the attorney general’s office is getting calls from at least a dozen other states opening similar investigations against priests. The Louisiana attorney general’s office would not comment on if they were one of them.

And large numbers of victims are still coming forward in Pennsylvania.

“We received – as of last night – 733 calls to our clergy abuse hotline in just the nearly two weeks since this report came out,” Shapiro said.

New Orleans Family Justice is offering those who call counseling and complete navigation of the legal system if they choose to take legal action, Landry said.

“I think where they feel the most lack of justice is that they weren’t believed and nothing was done to stop it from happening to someone else,” she said.

The New Orleans Family Just Center has a 24-hour crisis hotline at (504) 866-9554. LA or 1-888 411- 1333

The Louisiana attorney general’s office also has a hotline for all victim’s of sexual abuse, though it mostly focuses on online predators: 1-800-256-4506.

