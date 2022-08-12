More than a dozen cars burglarized near Dome, NOPD says

Thursday afternoon, piles of glass remained as police said they're investigating the incident.

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday night was a big one for the Pelicans, but some fans went home upset.

That's because more than a dozen vehicles were broken into near Lafayette and Bolivar during the game.

The parking lot that was hit is about a 10-minute walk from the Smoothie King Center.

One victim wanted to remain anonymous but talked to Eyewitness News over the phone.

“It was just a crash of emotions from leaving the game on a high and all excited, and then I have a small child with me who’s now crying wondering if someone is in the car," the victim said, “That was very frustrating to me as a parent, as a fan.”

Their car window was busted. It was one of approximately 13 reported vehicles that the NOPD says were burglarized at that location.

“Could it be more than 13? Certainly. I feel like I saw 13 myself just walking to my vehicle. Everywhere I looked looked like it had broken glass around it," the victim said.

The lot is a common parking spot for folks going to events at the Smoothie King Center or Superdome.

“Friends of mine, family members, people I know, have always parked in this area for many years," the victim said.

One man that works across the street at Sunbelt Rental, Stephen, told Eyewitness News that in the last year, they've seen crime escalate.

“Whenever you start getting to football games and the basketball games and all that, and you’ve got a lot of people coming in and out of town and they park here, they just walk through and say, 'Oh it’s an easy target their at the game,'” Stephen said.

Sunbelt Rentals is now packing up and moving out.

“Guys were getting their trucks broken into in the middle of the day, while we’re at work. It’s unacceptable," Stephen said.

For fans like the victim we spoke to, it's disheartening.

The NOPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You can remain anonymous.

"While the NOPD regularly patrols the area around the Caesar’s Superdome and Smoothie King Center, and those facilities utilize detail officers to manage traffic and patrol within their facilities, we cannot speak to security measures taken by neighboring privately owned parking facilities," the NOPD said.

The NOPD has not released if there are any suspects at this time.