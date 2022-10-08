Mother accused of stabbing children had restraining order against her

The mother was instructed to stay away from the father's girlfriend after she damaged their car in 2021.

NEW ORLEANS — More information is coming out about the mother accused of stabbing her children, specifically regarding the history and custody battle between her and the children's father.

Court records show Janee Pedesclaux, 31, pled guilty to property damage this April, the same month the children's father filed a petition seeking sole custody.



Pedesclaux is accused of stabbing her 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old boy Sunday, then Facetiming their father, Jermaine Roberts who saw their slit throats and rushed over to the house.

The daughter died in the hospital and the son is still hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

According to newly obtained court records, in May 2021 Pedesclaux damaged Robert's girlfriend's car.

It had scratched paint and the windshield was broken. Then this April, nearly a year after the incident, she pled guilty to the crime, records reveal.

The judge issued a restraining order against Pedesclaux to keep her from Roberts' girlfriend. Pedesclaux would need to have a police escort to pick up her children.

Also this April, Roberts filed a petition for full custody, claiming Pedesclaux wouldn't let him see the kids because he was in a relationship.

A judge issued a mediation order, meaning the parents were supposed to attend three sessions to try and come to a resolution and establish a parenting plan on their own.

They were asked to complete that before a court hearing on the custody battle which was set for next week.