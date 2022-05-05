Mother arrested, accused of killing 2-year-old son

The coroner determined the child's cause of death to be a homicide from "multiple blunt force injuries"

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans mother is under arrest after the death of her 2-year-old son.

According to New Orleans Police, 2-year-old Gaylan Ferrand was taken to the hospital on April 29 with several serious injuries. Gaylan would later die from those injuries at the hospital.

The coroner determined the child's cause of death to be a homicide from "multiple blunt force injuries" and his mother, 25-year-old Diane Ferrand, was arrested for second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300.