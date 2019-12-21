NEW ORLEANS — Police arrested a mother for killing her 1-year-old after an autopsy report said the baby died from exposure to acetone, a spokesperson said.

Courtney Marie Seilhammer, 35, was arrested by deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday after a two-month investigation, a spokesperson with the sheriff's office said in a social media post. The deputies arrested Seilhammer after the sheriff's office got the autopsy results.

The Benton, La. resident was arrested on a warrant for second-degree murder, the post said. She was taken to a maximum security facility and faces a $500,000 bond.

The investigation, which is on-going, began Oct. 14 when the baby's death was reported to the sheriff's office.

The post did not say what gender the baby was or how it came in contact with the acetone, which can be absorbed through the skin.

Acetone is used in nail polish remover and as a paint thinner.

