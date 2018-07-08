GRETNA – Police arrested a mother and her boyfriend after the boyfriend allegedly beat the child to death and the mother tried to cover for him.

According to the Gretna Police Department, EMS was called out to 1901 Lafayette Street just before noon on July 31 to treat an 11-month-old baby with a head injury. The child’s mother, 21-year-old Jennifer Avila, and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Fernando DaRocha, told police that the 11-month-old had fallen out of his bed and struck his head.

The 11-month-old child required emergency surgery and was placed on life support. According to police, hospital staff informed officers that the child suffered multiple skull fractures and were too severe to be caused by just falling.

Police questioned Avila, who allegedly told them that DaRocha had actually dropped the child in the bathtub, but didn’t want to tell the police that so they fabricated the initial story. Police arrested her for Obstruction of Justice.

DaRocha was also arrested for obstruction of justice along with second-degree cruelty of a juvenile.

On Friday, Aug. 3, the child was taken off life support. It would have been his first birthday, according to police.

An autopsy was performed on the child the next day and determined the cause of death to be homicide.

According to police, the pathologist said the child’s injuries looked like he was in an automobile accident.

“The child’s skull looked like a broken egg shell and his back was bruised from his shoulder blades to his buttocks,” a release from Gretna PD said.

Police attempted to question DaRocha again, but he refused to speak with detectives according to Gretna PD. Police also noted that he “showed no signs of feeling or remorse about what he did or that the child had passed away.”

DaRocha was re-booked with first-degree murder.

