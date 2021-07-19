Mother faces murder charge after slain baby found in her bike trailer

According to police, Angelyc Seely was homeless, but originally from Detroit. It is unknown how long she was in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS — At the corner of Broad and Columbus streets, neighbors left prayer candles, balloons and toys in memory of a baby who was found stabbed to death Saturday afternoon.

Hand written notes are posted on the pole. One message reads, "You were loved by strangers. Sorry we couldn't do more to help you and mommy."

That corner on the edge of the 7th Ward is where concerned neighbors called police Saturday afternoon after seeing 35-year-old Angelyc Seely and her motionless baby boy.

According to court records, Seely was on a bicycle with a trailer attached. She collapsed to the ground and people tried to help. When she got up, she detached the trailer. That's when several people saw the deceased baby inside the basket. Detectives were told Seely tried to cover him with blankets.

According to those records, the baby boy was three-to-six-months old. He sustained multiple stab wounds and appeared to have been cleaned off.

"It was determined the baby had been deceased for several hours prior to his discovery," court records read.

Detectives found a railroad spike covered in dried blood. It was found in a bag with the bicycle.

Seely was taken to the hospital with cuts on her neck. Records show she said she wanted to go with her son while there.

Court documents read, "Ms. Seely stated she was supposed to go with him, but it went wrong, and she failed. Ms. Seely stated she cut herself with scissors to the doctors at the University."

Seely was arrested for second degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

According to police, she was homeless, but originally from Detroit. We do not know how long she was in New Orleans. It does not appear she has a criminal history.