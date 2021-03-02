Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information on the murder of Ilia Henderson to $10,000.

NEW ORLEANS — The terrible toll murder takes on a family was on clear display as Ilia Henderson's mother struggled to hold back tears while talking to reporters Wednesday.

"It hurts me to have to stand up here," Florita Lazard. "I lost my daughter to a senseless shooting and now I'm left to raise her daughters."

Henderson was caring for one of her patients on Jan. 18 when gunshots broke out on Bienville Avenue. She was killed along with Santiago Rubio, who police believe was the intended target.

Now, Lazard faces a reality where her daughter is gone and her daughter's killers are still at-large.

"Please, somebody, I'm begging you, help me have closure," she said. "I miss my baby. She really was my best friend. I am very, very sick as I stand here. I have to take care of (her daughters) and I need everybody's help. I can't do it alone."

Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information in the murders of Ilia Henderson and Santiago Rubio to $10,000, hoping it will incentivize someone to come forward.

New Orleans police are working to identify two suspects in the shooting.

They released photos of the vehicle they say was used in the shooting, an older model Chevrolet Surbuan. The license plate could not be seen, but the vehicle has dark windows, roof rack rails, step rails and damage to its rear passenger door. it also appears to be missing the driver's door handle.

"The NOPD can not do this alone," Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. "We will work this investigation to the very end, but we will need the assistance of our community. If you have seen something, we are asking you to please say something."

Henderson's employer, Gian Durand, said that the violence in New Orleans needs to stop here and now.

"I'm born and raised in New Orleans. I've been here for 41 years, and I'm tired," Durand said. "At this points, we're in a society where we can't even go to work without being afraid. We can't get into our car without being afraid ... at what point is enough, enough?"

If you have any information about this shooting, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to give your name.

