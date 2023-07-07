Mother shot, killed after she called police to report domestic abuse

A balloon release is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday for JohnShane “Nay” Powell at Governor Nicholls and North Roman Streets.

NEW ORLEANS — A woman who was shot and killed Monday in Seventh Ward called the police days before when she was allegedly abused during a domestic dispute, according to our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate.

33-year-old JohnShane “Nay” Powell was shot multiple times at New Orleans and North Rocheblave Streets. EMS took Powell to the hospital, where she later died.

Powell leaves behind a 4-year-old and an 8-year-old daughter.

Our partners reported that emergency dispatcher Reiva Jarrett sent police to the scene of the shooting. Jarret told NOLA.com that she grew up with Powell playing in Treme, and their mothers also grew up together.

“It broke my heart. I went into the restroom and was crying,” Jarrett said.

Powell called police on Saturday after her hair was pulled, she was slapped in the face, bit on her leg, and had her purse and firearm taken from her during a domestic dispute, according to the New Orleans Police Department's initial report obtained by NOLA.com. The alleged abuser was arrested, then released the day Powell was murdered.

Jarret started a gofundme in honor of Powell that you can donate to here.

A balloon release is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday for Powell at Governor Nicholls and North Roman Streets.

The New Orleans Police Department has not released a suspect at this time, but they are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest for questioning. Police believe 26-year-old Mikell Russell has "knowledge of information vital to the investigation." Russell is not wanted on criminal charges.