Mother of New Orleans judge critical after being shot while driving

“Our prayers are with Judge Pittman and her family during this difficult time,” Chief Judge Karen Herman said Friday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — The mother of New Orleans Criminal Court Judge Robin Pittman was shot and critically wounded Thursday near her home in eastern New Orleans, the apparent victim of stray bullets, multiple sources have confirmed.

Officials in the criminal justice community were reeling Friday at the news that the judge’s mother underwent emergency surgery after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

“Our prayers are with Judge Pittman and her family during this difficult time,” Chief Judge Karen Herman said Friday morning.

The victim was driving in the 5900 block of Babylon St. in eastern New Orleans at about 6:30 p.m. when she was shot, according to information from the New Orleans Police Department.

The police department’s overnight summary of major crimes stated, “Victim was traveling in the area when she sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Victim transported to hospital by EMS.”

As word began to spread Friday morning that the victim was Judge Pittman’s mother, officials privately expressed shock and dismay.