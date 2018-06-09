NEW ORLEANS -- It is one of a parent's worst nightmares, a stranger grabbing your child right in front of you.

A mother is speaking out about the terrifying experience and how she her quick reaction may have saved her daughter's life.

It all happened around 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lakeview Dollar Tree on Canal Blvd.

"It just happened so fast," said Gina Clendenin, fighting back tears.

Gina says a man came in the store with two girls and a boy. Their ages appeared to range from 9 to 14-years-old. She took her 22-month-old daughter, Nova, out of the shopping cart to pick out a book off of the shelf. Nova was just four inches in front of her when the youngest girl approached her, petting Nova's hair.

"She just went, 'She has beautiful hair she, she's so cute.' And as soon as she finished that sentence, she just scooped her up," recalls Clendenin.

In fear of someone grabbing her 4-year-old son out of the cart, Gina stayed with him while her husband went aisle to aisle following Nova's screams. Then Gina saw Nova handed off to the pre-teen boy. She says he was running towards the doors to leave.

"I ran. I left my son and just ran," Gina said.

Gina smacked the young boy in the chest and Nova jumped into her arms. The three other children left. They disappeared outside. After watching at the store surveillance video, Gina can only guess they jumped in a tan sedan waiting outside, possibly with the man they walked in with.

"Part of me wishes it was just mean kids, playing a mean game. And I'm like, 'What is happening to society today,' verses ... kids being manipulated to be used this way to hurt other kids," she said sadly.

Gina posted her feelings in a video on Facebook to help other parents. It's upsetting to her just to watch and relive that raw emotion. She has a hard time sleeping, and has sobbed thinking of what could have happened.

"Once you get into that second location, chances of me seeing my daughter are slim," she said.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating this as a simple battery, not attempted kidnapping, saying detectives determined that the juvenile subjects at no time appeared to be attempting to leave the business with the victim, nor appeared to head toward the business' exit doors.Because of these factors, the incident is not considered an attempted kidnapping.

NOPD is not releasing the store video.

Call NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 if you have information that could be helpful in this investigation.

© 2018 WWL