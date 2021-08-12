FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A tip about a stolen car in a Fort Bend County subdivision led investigators to a multi-million dollar luxury vehicle theft ring, according to the Fort Bend County sheriff.
FBCSO deputies arrested a Katy mother and son who they say were stealing luxury cars and reselling them through at least six auto sales businesses.
Nga Thi Nguyen, 47, and Alex Van Le, 32, are each charged with felony theft of property.
Investigators say they found five luxury cars worth about $500,000 at the suspects' home on Brea Ridge Trail in Katy's Grayson Woods subdivision.
Sheriff Eric Fagan said detectives believe other stolen vehicles have already been sold but the multi-agency investigation is ongoing.
“They have made a major dent in a multi-million dollar vehicle theft ring that targeted our Fort Bend County citizens," Fagan said at a news conference.
Stolen vehicles recovered
These five vehicles were recovered at the suspects' home, FBCSO says.
- 2018 Audi R8 valued at $140,000
- 2021 Mercedes S580 valued at $130,000
- 2015 Mercedes S550 worth $95,000
- 2021 Lexus LS570 worth $98,000
- 2021 BMW X5 valued at $85,000
Where vehicles were sold
The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office has identified six company names where the vehicles were allegedly sold.
- Auto Source of Houston
- McKenna Motors LLC
- A1-Imports
- Freeman Auto Sales
- PR One Sales LLC
- McKenna of Houston LLC.
If anyone has recently purchased vehicles from these subjects or these businesses, you're encouraged to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office Auto Theft Unit at 281-341-3853 to have your vehicle inspected.